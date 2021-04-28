Fulmer will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday and Thursday in Chicago, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Fulmer and Tarik Skubal had been piggybacking, but Skubal will work as a traditional starter Friday while Fulmer shifts to a less rigid role in the short term. He has pitched very well this season, logging a 3.32 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 19 innings, but he has not been used in a fantasy-friendly role.