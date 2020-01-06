Play

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Avoids arbitration

Fulmer (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Tigers on Monday, avoiding arbitration.

Fulmer was forced to miss the entire 2019 campaign after going under the knife in March, but he's expected back at some point during the 2020 season, likely in July if all goes according to plan. He was cleared to play catch in mid-December and will continue to ramp up his throwing as appropriate. Fulmer last pitched for the Tigers in 2018, posting a 4.69 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 110:46 K:BB over 132.1 innings of work in 24 starts.

