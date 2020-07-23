Manager Ron Gardenhire said Wednesday that Fulmer (elbow) will begin the season in an "opener-type" role, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gardenhire has alluded to the 27-year-old opening the season with a limited workload throughout training camp, so this announcement hardly comes as a surprise. Fulmer should work his way to a traditional starter's workload eventually, but he'll start the season being limited to a few innings. Tyler Alexander is a likely option to fill innings during Fulmer's shorter outings.