Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Blasted by Astros

Fulmer (3-9) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two as the Tigers fell 9-1 to the Astros.

The stinker of an outing wasn't the result of bad luck or cheap contact -- half the hits the right-hander gave up went for extra bases, including homers by Josh Reddick and Evan Gattis. Fulmer's stumbling into the All-Star break, posting a 5.46 ERA while losing four of his last five starts.