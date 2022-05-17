Fulmer (2-2) allowed one run on a hit and a walk to get credited with a blown save Monday against the Rays, though he was able to earn the win.

Fulmer started the bottom of the eighth inning out with a strikeout, but got into some trouble by allowing a double and a walk with one out. He then tossed a wild pitch, and the lead runner would later score on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2, though the Tigers would score in the top of the ninth to go back ahead. Fulmer has now blown two saves this season to go with his 3.14 ERA, and while closer Gregory Soto has seemingly been on thin ice lately, the latter did wrap up Monday's contest with a clean ninth inning. For now, Fulmer should stick in a setup role, with Soto the top option for saves in Detroit.