Fulmer (4-4) allowed three runs on three hits in one inning Saturday in a blow save against Houston.

Fulmer entered the game in the sixth to nail down a 2-0 lead and coughed it up on a pair of home runs by Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa. It was the second blown save in eight opportunities this season for Fulmer, who saw his ERA balloon from 3.46 to 4.05. He's put up a solid 42:11 K:BB through 40 innings and should remain in the high-leverage mix for the Tigers.