Fulmer pitched three scoreless innings and did not factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 loss to Cleveland. He allowed one hit and a walk, while striking out two.

This was a nice rebound effort for Fulmer, who had allowed nine earned runs across five innings in his last two starts. The righty still isn't being allowed to work very deep into games in his first year back after Tommy John surgery, as he's yet to pitch past the third inning this season. Fulmer will carry a bloated 8.17 ERA into his next outing, which is scheduled for Thursday against the Royals, and he figures to have a workload restriction once again.