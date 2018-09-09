Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Cleared to start Sunday

Fulmer (shin) will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Fulmer was struck on the right leg by a line drive during his start Monday against the White Sox, but he sustained only a minor shin bruise and will be cleared to take the hill for the 23rd time this season after completing a between-starts bullpen session without incident. The right-hander has made three turns since missing more than a month with an oblique injury, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits and five walks over 14 innings during those outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories