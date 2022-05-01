Fulmer, who pitched 1.2 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's win over the Dodgers, has yet to allow a run this season across 9.1 innings.

Fulmer was effective again Saturday and recorded his third hold of the season in the 5-1 Detroit victory. The righty also has one win and one save, which has boosted his fantasy value. Gregory Soto is still the primary closer, but Fulmer certainly has an important role in the Tigers' bullpen and will remain a solid fantasy asset if he keeps pitching like this.