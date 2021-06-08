Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that the early diagnosis on Fulmer's strained shoulder was positive, and the Tigers are hopeful that the right-hander could return from the 10-day injured list in the minimum amount of time, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Shoulder injuries always bring some level of concern for pitchers, but Fulmer appears fortunate to at least have avoided a significant one. Hinch's hope of Fulmer coming off the IL when first eligible Sunday may be overly optimistic, but the 28-year-old will at least have a shot at returning in the minimum amount of time if he's able to resume throwing off a mound in the next few days. After being moved to a relief role in early May, Fulmer almost immediately factored into the mix at closer for the Tigers, notching four saves in five chances before he was placed on the IL. Gregory Soto and Jose Cisnero are expected to serve as the Tigers' primary late-inning options in the short term sans Fulmer.