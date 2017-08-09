Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Could rejoin rotation next week
Fulmer (elbow) said he felt good after throwing out to 80 feet Wednesday, Ryan Zuke of MLive.com reports.
This is encouraging news, as Fulmer reported no pain after throwing for the first time since landing on the disabled list at the end of July. While he hasn't seen a doctor yet, manager Brad Ausmus is pleased with his status, saying he believes Fulmer will be ready to rejoin the rotation sometime early next week barring any setbacks. An exact return date should become clearer as the 24-year-old continues to ramp up his throwing.
