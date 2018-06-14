Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Cruises past Twins during win
Fulmer (3-5) earned the win in seven innings Thursday against the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four.
The right-hander again fell short in the punchout column but worked efficiently, logging 62 strikes in 92 pitches. He's now allowed just one walk in his past two starts -- a noteworthy improvement, considering he gave out at least three free passes in five of his previous six. Fulmer will not have to deal with a designated hitter in his next scheduled assignment Wednesday at the Reds.
