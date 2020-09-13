Fulmer (0-2) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the White Sox.

Fulmer struggled immediately, surrendering three runs in the opening frame. He turned in a scoreless second inning before being chased from the game after surrendering two additional earned runs in the third. Fulmer has struggled for the majority of the season, as he's never gotten more than nine outs in an outing and has surrendered more than three earned runs in five of his eight appearances. He's projected to make his next appearance Friday against Cleveland.