The Tigers were in a tie game against the White Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday, but manager A.J. Hinch revealed after the contest that Fulmer was dealing with fatigue and wasn't available. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be available out of the bullpen Saturday.