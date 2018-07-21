Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Dealing with Grade 1 oblique strain
Fulmer (oblique) underwent an MRI which revealed a Grade 1 strain of his left oblique, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
All things considered it's good news for Fulmer, with a Grade 1 strain being a mild diagnosis. The 25-year-old is still likely to miss multiple turns in the rotation and currently has no official timetable for his return, but he'll start by resting for a week before resuming baseball activities, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Long-reliever Blaine Hardy will re-enter the Tigers' starting rotation in his absence.
