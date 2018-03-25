Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Dominates Sunday
Fulmer picked up the win in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves by tossing seven scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out three.
The strong performance brought Fulmer's spring training ERA down to 2.12 across 17 innings. The 25-year-old took a slight step back in 2017 compared to his 2016 Rookie of the Year campaign, as his ERA climbed from 3.03 to 3.83 and his K/9 dropped from 7.5 to 6.2. Fulmer underwent surgery on his throwing elbow in September, and if he's now fully healthy, a return to his 2016-level production could be in store if the early returns are any indication.
