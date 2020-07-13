Fulmer's (elbow) role at the start of the season remains unclear, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The delayed season has bought Fulmer the time to return from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in March of 2020, without missing any more time. The Tigers may not be comfortable giving him a starting role right away, however, with manager Ron Gardenhire mentioning the possibility of using him as an opener until he builds up stamina. The 27-year-old was an unexciting option in his most recent healthy season, posting a 4.69 ERA and a 19.7 percent strikeout rate back in 2018, and his stock takes a further hit if he winds up making only eight or nine true starts this season.