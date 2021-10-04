Fulmer worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

The save was the 14th of the season for Fulmer, which was four behind Gregory Soto (finger) for the team lead. Fulmer had a nice rebound campaign in his second year back after Tommy John surgery, finishing the season with a 2.97 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 69.2 innings after recording an 8.78 ERA in 2020. The former starter looked comfortable in a relief role, and he should be a key member of Detroit's bullpen in 2022.