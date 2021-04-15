Fulmer (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Astros. He walked one and struck out two.

Fulmer was solid if not spectacular against a potent Houston lineup, and it earned the righty his first win in the majors since 2018. It's been a long road back for Fulmer, who missed all of 2019 following Tommy John surgery then logged only 27.2 innings last season as the Tigers eased him back into action. With Julio Teheran (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list, Fulmer could stick in the rotation for a bit, though Spencer Turnbull's return from the COVID-19 injured list will complicate matters. For now, Fulmer is lined up to start again Tuesday against Pittsburgh, and he'll look to build on this positive outing.