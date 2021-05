Fulmer struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save against Kansas City on Friday.

Fulmer made quick work of the Royals while protecting a 7-5 lead, needing just 12 pitches to finish off the game. The 28-year-old righty has now converted all four of his save chances this season with all of them coming in May. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 30:8 K:BB through 31.2 innings this season.