Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns tough loss Saturday

Fulmer (10-11) landed in the loss column Saturday after allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks through seven innings against the Dodgers. He struck out six.

Fulmer bounced back from a string of rough outings and fired a gem in his second start back from the DL, but the 24-year-old was unlucky and endured his fifth straight loss as the Tigers were shut out. He breezed through the first six frames without allowing a runner into scoring position before a two-base error by Nick Castellanos in the seventh inning led to the only run - unearned - scored against Fulmer. He now owns a 3.60 ERA through 23 starts this season, a number he'll look to keep lowering when he faces the White Sox on Friday in his next start.