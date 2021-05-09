Fulmer (2-2) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Twins after pitching 2.2 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk while fanning three.

Fulmer recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning and cruised his way until the end of the seventh, allowing just two baserunners and tossing 28 of his 47 pitches for strikes. Fulmer has started in four of his 10 appearances but has been effective as a reliever so far. He has gone five straight appearances allowing two or fewer runs and has now recorded two straight scoreless appearances.