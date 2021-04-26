Fulmer allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two in three scoreless innings in Sunday's loss to the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Fulmer only threw 36 pitches Sunday since he was pitching on three days' rest, but the right-hander held Kansas City in check to begin the game. Fulmer has made six appearances (three starts) to begin the season, and he's posted a 3.32 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 19 innings during that time. He lines up to make his next start on the road against the Yankees on Friday.