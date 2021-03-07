Fulmer pitched two scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Fulmer was making his first spring training start since 2019, as he was still recovering from Tommy John surgery this time last year. With the chance to get a full Grapefruit League slate under his belt, the 27-year-old may be able to work a little bit deeper into games this season, as he never worked more than three innings in any of his 10 appearances last year.