Fulmer (elbow) is expected to open the season as a piggyback starter, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fulmer says he's ready to start after working his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in March of 2019, though the Tigers seemingly won't ask him to handle a starter's workload right away. Fulmer is already a relatively uninteresting fantasy option, as he posted a 4.69 ERA and a 19.7 percent strikeout rate in his most recent healthy season back in 2018, and he becomes even less interesting if his innings are limited.