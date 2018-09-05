Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Expected to make next start
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said that Michael Fulmer (shin) experienced no complications Tuesday and is on track to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Cardinals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The Tigers have an off day Thursday and recently expanded their pitching depth with a slew of September callups, affording them plenty of coverage in the event Fulmer requires additional time off after being struck by a line drive during his start Monday against the White Sox. It appears the team won't have to adjust its rotation plans, however, as Fulmer is expected to throw his normal pre-start bullpen session Thursday or Friday before making his next turn over the weekend. Since returning from the disabled list Aug. 24 after a five-week absence due to an oblique strain, Fulmer has posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across three starts.
