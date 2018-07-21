Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Expected to miss significant time

Fulmer (oblique) will likely be on the shelf for longer than the minimum after suffering a left oblique strain Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fulmer injured his oblique during a light bullpen session. Manager Ron Gardenhire stated "it's going to put him out for a while," so Detroit will be without one of their top arms for at least the next few weeks. More updates on his status figure to surface as he makes strides towards a recovery.