Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Expected to undergo knee surgery

Fulmer is expected to undergo surgery for a torn right meniscus Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fulmer will receive a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday but the expectation is that surgery will be necessary. The recovery time for such a surgery is typically three or four months, which should give Fulmer plenty of time to recover before spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories