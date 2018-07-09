Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Falls to 3-8

Fulmer (3-8) was tagged with the loss in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to the Rangers for Detroit, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking three.

It was a solid outing from Fulmer, but he ended up getting dealt his eighth defeat of the season as his teammates were shut out by Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the Rangers bullpen. His 3-8 record isn't pretty, but Fulmer has been pitching well lately, as he's thrown at least six innings in six of his last seven starts, posting a 39:12 K:BB over that span. He'll take the mound next against the Astros on the road next Saturday.