Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Fans nine in Wednesday's loss

Fulmer (3-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out nine as the Tigers fell 5-3 to the Reds.

The right-hander cruised through five scoreless innings and seemed poised for a quality start before Scooter Gennett and Eugenio Suarez hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the sixth, helping to chase Fulmer from the game. He still has a 3.16 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over his last four starts and 25.2 innings, and Fulmer will look to get back in the win column Tuesday at home against the A's.