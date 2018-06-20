Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Fans nine in Wednesday's loss
Fulmer (3-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out nine as the Tigers fell 5-3 to the Reds.
The right-hander cruised through five scoreless innings and seemed poised for a quality start before Scooter Gennett and Eugenio Suarez hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the sixth, helping to chase Fulmer from the game. He still has a 3.16 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over his last four starts and 25.2 innings, and Fulmer will look to get back in the win column Tuesday at home against the A's.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Cruises past Twins during win•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes another loss Sunday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows five runs in loss to Angels•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Picks up second win•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strikes out seven against Mariners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?