Manager A.J. Hinch didn't want to definitively say that Fulmer would remain in the bullpen all season but he has been pleased with how the righty has performed in relief, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fulmer had a rough 2020 campaign, posting an 8.78 ERA in 10 starts, but he's looked much better in relief this season, registering a 2.92 ERA across 12.1 innings out of the bullpen. The 28-year-old has found a little extra velocity as a reliever, and Hinch called him a "valuable weapon." To his credit, Fulmer has embraced the role, saying he wants to be "thrown into the fire" if he's going to remain in the bullpen. The Tigers may end up giving him some more starts this year, but for a team that has struggled to develop reliable bullpen options, Fulmer could quickly establish himself as one of their most trusted relievers.