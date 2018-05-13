Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Gives up six runs against Mariners

Fulmer (1-3) took the loss to the Mariners in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing six runs on five hits -- including two homers -- over 4.1 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Seattle touched Fulmer up for a pair of homers in the fourth and fifth innings, sinking the right-hander to his third loss on the campaign. Fulmer was behind in counts throughout most of the evening, throwing first-pitch strikes to just 11 of 21 batters faced. He's seen his ERA jump from 2.80 to 4.37 over his last two starts with 11 combined earned runs allowed in 10 innings. The 25-year-old will look to trend back in the right direction with the walks and homers, starting in a rematch against these Mariners on the road next week.