Fulmer worked a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation during Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals. He allowed a hit and struck out two.

Despite the four-run lead, the Tigers didn't take any chances and turned to Fulmer, who has established himself as the club's primary late-game option. The righty has a 3.46 ERA and 42 strikeouts across 39 innings this season, and he's tied with Gregory Soto for the team lead with six saves. Both pitchers should remain in the closer mix, along with Jose Cisnero.