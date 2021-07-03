Friday's visit to the doctor confirmed that Fulmer (neck) has no shoulder injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
While the news is a relief for Fulmer, he'll likely still be sidelined until after the All-Star break. Once healthy, the righty figures to rejoin Jose Cisnero and Gregory Soto at the back end of Detroit's bullpen.
