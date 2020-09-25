Fulmer allowed four earned runs on seven hits across 2.1 innings in his start Thursday against the Royals. He didn't have any walks or strikeouts.

Fulmer wrapped up his 2020 season with another rough outing, and he'll finish the campaign with an unsightly 8.78 ERA. The righty never pitched past the third inning, but in his first year back after Tommy John surgery, he was understandably handled with caution. Still, it would have been nice to see Fulmer have a little more success across his 27.2 innings. The 27-year-old will now turn his attention toward 2021 and seeing if he can build up his arm strength further to go deeper into games.