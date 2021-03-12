Fulmer allowed seven runs on five hits across two innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He walked two and struck out one.

Fulmer allowed three home runs in his two innings of work, and he saw his spring ERA climb to 15.75 in the process. The righty returned from Tommy John surgery last season and was eased back into action, as he never went beyond three innings in a start. Fantasy managers are hoping to see Fulmer stretched out more in 2021, though he won't have much fantasy appeal if gets hit as hard as he did Thursday.