Fulmer was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fulmer has been unavailable in recent days because of what the Tigers described as fatigue. The right-hander has now been officially diagnosed with a shoulder strain and will require an IL stint. It's unclear when he could be able to return to the Detroit bullpen, but his placement on the injured list can be backdated to June 3, leaving him eligible to be reinstated June 13. With four saves and a 1.35 ERA to his name since the beginning of May, Fulmer had emerged as a key piece at the back of the Detroit bullpen, but his absence likely paves the way for Gregory Soto and/or Jose Cisnero to pick up most of the closing chances.