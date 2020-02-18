Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Hoping to progress next month

Fulmer (elbow) said he hopes to throw off a mound sometime in mid-March as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fulmer was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list as the team made room for the newly signed Cameron Maybin. Fulmer isn't expected to debut until after midseason, and the Tigers will no doubt be cautious with the 26-year-old righty after he missed the entire 2019 campaign.