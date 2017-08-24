Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Labors through six innings Thursday

Fulmer allowed five runs -- four earned -- on five hits and three walks over six innings against the Yankees on Thursday. He struck out three and didn't factor into the decision.

Fulmer's ulnar neuritis, which forced him onto the DL earlier in the month, appeared to flare up in the fifth inning -- as he was seen shaking his hand after hitting Gary Sanchez with a pitch -- but the 24-year-old was ultimately able to carry on with no issues after a visit from the trainer. He could have escaped the contest with two earned runs in six innings, but manager Brad Ausmus decided to send him out for the seventh inning after a prolonged bottom half of the sixth that included a brawl and four ejections. He ended up walking the only two batters he faced in the seventh inning before being removed, and both baserunners eventually came around to score. Fulmer now owns a 4.50 ERA and 11:8 K:BB in three starts (18 innings) since returning from the disabled list, and things won't get any easier as his next start comes Tuesday against the Rockies at Coors Field.