Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Lands on DL
Fulmer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow neuritis, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Fulmer was tagged for six runs in his most recent start, and it's possible this elbow ailment had something to do with his poor outing. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined at this point, but the 24-year-old will be forced to miss at least one turn in the rotation while on the shelf. His replacement in the rotation hasn't been named yet.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows six earned runs in loss to Yankees•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss despite strong effort Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows eight in loss to Royals•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Racks up fourth straight victory•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns third straight victory•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Goes eight to beat Giants•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...