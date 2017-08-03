Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Lands on DL

Fulmer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow neuritis, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fulmer was tagged for six runs in his most recent start, and it's possible this elbow ailment had something to do with his poor outing. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined at this point, but the 24-year-old will be forced to miss at least one turn in the rotation while on the shelf. His replacement in the rotation hasn't been named yet.