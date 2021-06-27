Fulmer was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right cervical spine strain in his neck.

Fulmer was shaky in his outing against Houston in the second half of Saturday's twin bill, allowing back-to-back homers to Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa to blow a 2-0 lead. It's not clear if the neck issue arose Saturday or if Fulmer has been managing the problem for longer, but he'll be on the shelf for at least the next 10 days. Miguel Del Pozo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding roster move.