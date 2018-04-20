Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Lined up for matinee Friday

Fulmer is scheduled to start Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Jake Junis is getting the nod for Kansas City, while the nightcap will feature Daniel Norris and Jason Hammel. After racking up 13.1 innings over his first two starts, Fulmer only made it through three frames against Cleveland in his last start April 12 at Progressive Field. He hasn't recorded more than four strikeouts in any of his first three starts, and his early drop in strikeout rate (12.7% K%, 5.0 K/9) is backed by a career-low 6.7 percent swinging-strike rate.