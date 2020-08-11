Fulmer opened Monday's win over the White Sox by tossing three scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out two.

This was a step forward for Fulmer, who allowed four runs on five hits and a walk across 2.2 innings on July 27, his only other appearance so far this season. In that first outing, Fulmer was tagged for three home runs, and he did a much better job of keeping the ball in play and limiting damage Monday. The righty is still being treated cautiously in his return from Tommy John surgery, as he left Monday's game after logging just 57 pitches. He figures to work as an opener again Sunday against Cleveland.