Fulmer pitched three scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

Fulmer had allowed 10 earned runs across four innings in his previous two spring appearances, so Sunday's performance was a welcome change. The righty still has a 10.00 ERA in Grapefruit League play, and he's no lock for the rotation this year, as the Tigers have some decisions to make with players such as Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and non-roster invitee Julio Teheran. Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull should have rotation spots set in stone, though the latter is expected to be out the rest of camp due to COVID-19 protocols and could miss a turn or two early in the season.