Fulmer struck out all three batters he faced in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Fulmer hadn't appeared in a game since Wednesday, as the Tigers are just 1-5 in their past six contests, so they haven't turned over too many leads to their more high-leverage relievers. The righty didn't show any rust, as he made quick work of the Twins in the seventh inning. Fulmer now has 14 strikeouts across 16.1 innings this season to go with a 3.31 ERA.