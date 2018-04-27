Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks sharp in no-decision

Fulmer tossed six scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Pirates. He gave up four hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Fulmer has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his five starts this year and now has a 2.76 ERA, but he has just one win to show for it, as the Tigers have not been providing him much run support. The young righty has a solid matchup on tap Wednesday against the Rays, and if he keeps pitching like this, he stands a pretty good chance of grabbing some wins along the way.