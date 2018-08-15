Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks sharp in rehab start
Fulmer (oblique) covered two perfect innings and struck out four in his rehab start Tuesday with High-A Lakeland.
Back on the mound for the first time since July 14, Fulmer made quick work of the Daytona hitters, pumping in 16 of his 18 pitches for strikes in the flawless outing. The Tigers will probably want to see Fulmer beef up his pitch count before rejoining the big club, so expect him to make at least two more turns in the minors as he looks to prove he's fully recovered from the left oblique strain.
