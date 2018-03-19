Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks strong Monday

Fulmer took the loss in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, but went five innings and allowed just two runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked one.

This was Fulmer's first appearance in 10 days and just his third this spring after dealing with elbow soreness, so it was good to see him look sharp. He ramped up to 83 pitches in this one and looks on track to be ready to go for the start of the regular season, though he won't start Opening Day, as Jordan Zimmermann will get that honor.