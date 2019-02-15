Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Loses arbitration case

Fulmer lost his arbitration case Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fulmer filed for $3.4 million but will wind up making just $2.8 million. The 25-year-old had been on track for a good deal more than that after two strong years to start his career but stumbled significantly in his third season. Injuries limited him to just 24 starts as he slumped to a 4.69 ERA. After surgery to repair a torn right meniscus in September, he appears to be on track to be ready for Opening Day and will be hoping for a bounceback year.

