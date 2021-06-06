Manager A.J. Hinch said Fulmer, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo further tests on his strained right shoulder later in the day when the Tigers return to Detroit, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers don't believe Fulmer is dealing with structural damage to the shoulder, but the medical tests should provide more information about the extent of his injury and a potential timeline for his recovery. With Fulmer on the shelf for at least the next week and a half, Gregory Soto and Jose Cisnero look like the best options for saves out of the Detroit bullpen.